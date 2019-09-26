When working with wide-angle lenses there is the opportunity to get lots of information into a scene. Sometimes part of the story can get lost. Try forcing the perspective. You capture your wide angle scene. Then with a longer lens, or using your zoom, make another image and blend them together in post-production. I’ve only started to play with this technique but I’m already feeling I’ll be able to create more powerful imagery.

You can see details how I made the image above using this technique here.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob