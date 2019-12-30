Say thank you to your photography clients. You can do something a little different during the holiday season. Create a few images showing your clients business dressed up for the holidays. Then post the resulting images on Instagram and other social media sites. Tag and add links back to the business.

It’s a win-win. You get to promote and show off your work and add to your client’s social media presence. See my more in-depth post here.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob

 