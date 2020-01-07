Technology changes. High ISO’s are no longer the monsters we photographers have made them out to be. Increased processing power and camera improvements are removing my objections to noise. Anti-aliasing low pass filters are being removed as well. As a result, noise is back to being organic and more film-like.

Check out a couple of my posts where I explore this more in depth:

When you have read those please give some feedback on your thoughts on high ISO photos.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob

P.S., the image above was made after the sun went to bed for the night. Settings: f/5.0, 1/60s, ISO 25,600.