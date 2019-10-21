Take time after the convention to put the ideas you learned about into play. How many times have you gone to the following years’s convention, heard the same idea, and wanted to Gibbs-slap your own head saying that was a great idea but I didn’t do anything with it?

You need to make a plan to set aside time to practice and implement the things you learned. Set up a calendar with time scheduled to work on this. I recommend every Monday morning for two or three hours to work on your business.

There are a lot more ideas in my post, “How to get the most from a photography convention.”

