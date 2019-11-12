Your local hobby store often has more than just decor — they have backdrop paper too! I can’t tell you how many times I have just gone and wandered the aisles of Hobby Lobby and found hidden treasures. It wasn’t until about two weeks ago that I found the best thing yet, bulletin paper. Guys, it felt like Christmas morning!

Their bulletin paper is 14-by-12 feet and $9.99 and comes in an assortment of colors and patterns. The best part about the whole thing is if you download their app you can use their 40% off coupon when you go in making your total a whopping $5.99. That is incredible. They even have brick, bead-board, wood and cement. These are perfect for flat lay work, kids mini shoots and headshots!