If you’re in the need for an easy way to get high-quality video for your Zoom or Skype meetings, Fuji has introduced a great solution. FUJIFILM X Webcam Support offers an easy setup for video conferencing at home, using your Fuji camera.

If you’re running Windows 10, all you need is a USB cable and supported camera to get started. In turn, you’ll get significantly higher image quality than you would otherwise. The software even supports advanced functions like Fuji’s popular film simulation modes, making for a unique look.

Supported cameras include the X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, GFX100, GFX 50S, GFX 50R and X-H1.

To get started, visit fujifilm-x.com.