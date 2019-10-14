When creating still life photography, finding the right background is essential in the overall look and feel of the image, as well as the story you are trying to convey. Is it modern, country, vintage or something else? Think color, texture and composition. The right background, with minimal distraction, can make or break your image. Fabric, rustic, timber or stone, paper or acrylic … all can give a very different feel to your work.

For more ideas for WHAT to use as your background, check out the post “10 alternatives to a white background.”