When you clone the hard drive that contains your operating system and applications you could save yourself from some serious heartache. When your master hard drive goes down so does all of your settings, preferences, software application keys and more. To get yourself back in action if you have a current clone drive you remove the downed hard drive. Replace it and clone your drive information in to the new hard drive. May take an hour or so verses literally months without it if you have to start from scratch.

You’ll need software and hard drives to create a clone drive. Here’s a blog post with more detailed how-to information.

