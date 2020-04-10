FotoPro Ambassador Lisa Langell is a fabulous wildlife and nature photographer. I asked her about this mountain landscape image she made in Kenai Lake, Alaska.

According to Lisa, Alaska’s ever-changing weather produces fog and reflections that appear — then are gone in an instant. “A photographer has to be quick to preserve those micro-moments! I was set up for wildlife photography with an ultra telephoto lens requiring a gimbal head. I came around a corner and this beautiful reflected lake scene opened up before me,” she said. “I needed to switch to an ultra-wide angle short lens with a ball head. Instead of carrying two heads and making a time-consuming switch — I simply changed lenses. Then I tweaked the FotoPro Eagle’s quick-level feature and got the shot!”

