With Luminar Flex, you can speed up your creative workflow by building Looks. Things that are repetitive can be automated. Looks are a way to save a preset number of filters and their changes. If you find yourself creating the same type of image this could be quite a time-saver. Set up all your filters, make adjustments. Then save and name the Look and you are good to go with one click. The Look I created and added to my file contains a Glow, Orton Effect and Micro Structure.

