Adding a human element to your architecture photographs can help to show the scale of a building. It can also be an easy way to add a pop of color, depending on what someone is wearing.

Having a person walking in or out of a building will add a bit of motion to an otherwise static image. Showing someone standing at a window gazing out or someone looking in can help tell the story of what the building’s purpose is.

Pay attention to the light and shadows created within the architecture and the surrounding area. Be patient and wait for just the right person to walk into the light or shadow to help add more interest to your architectural shot.

