With Luminar Flex, you can speed up your creative workflow by using and creating workspaces. If you use the same set of filters regularly but often change the settings you can set up a workspace with just those filters available at the click of a mouse rather than sorting through and picking all the filters you need each time.

In the image above I use a workspace I call Glow and Structure, which includes Otrton Effect, Soft Glow, Structure, Micro Structure and Vignette.

To do this, just add your filters and then click the workspace name. Then click Save as New Workspace.

