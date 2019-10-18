When you are creating layered abstract photo art using Photoshop it’s important to save different versions as you work. There’s a tendency to get so involved in the creation of the image you can pass by the best iteration and not even know it. Every time I see something I like I create a new version by using Save As. I save the files as PSD so I can still tweak the art form there. After saving six to eight versions, I’ll give it a rest. Then come back and look at the versions side by side and toss the losers.

Sometimes I’ll flatten two different versions, layer them and use a mask to use pieces of each for a final version.

If you want to learn more about creating abstract art, check out my two part series: Part one | Part two

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob