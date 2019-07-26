The InFocus Interview Show with Skip Cohen | Photofocus Podcast July 26, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Skip Cohen | Photofocus Podcast July 26, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to talk to Skip Cohen. Skip is a Marketing & Social Media guru who has written numerous books, spoken at all major photography conferences and has host thousands of Podcasting hours helping photographers reach their potential.

I had a chance to talk to Skip Cohen. Skip is a marketing and social media guru who has written numerous books, spoken at all major photography conferences and has host thousands of podcasting hours helping photographers reach their potential. Skip talks about the business classes he is teaching at ClickCon, a three-day hands-on photo and video learning experience held in Chicago from Aug. 5-7, 2019 and how it relates to the interview topic, “Stop buying gear and invest in education.”

Topics:

Intro to social media marketing

Starting a photography business

Pricing your work

Midnight Madness, a 2-1/2 hour business program sharing ideas, tips and tricks for photographers

If you would like to attend the conference, follow this link to ClickCon and use Skip’s code — ccskip — to save $50.00.

