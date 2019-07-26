Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

The InFocus Interview Show with Skip Cohen | Photofocus Podcast July 26, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Skip Cohen | Photofocus Podcast July 26, 2019 by Photofocus

In this episode: I had a chance to talk to Skip Cohen. Skip is a Marketing & Social Media guru who has written numerous books, spoken at all major photography conferences and has host thousands of Podcasting hours helping photographers reach their potential.

In this episode:

I had a chance to talk to Skip Cohen. Skip is a marketing and social media guru who has written numerous books, spoken at all major photography conferences and has host thousands of podcasting hours helping photographers reach their potential. Skip talks about the business classes he is teaching at ClickCon, a three-day hands-on photo and video learning experience held in Chicago from Aug. 5-7, 2019 and how it relates to the interview topic, “Stop buying gear and invest in education.”

Topics:

  • Intro to social media marketing
  • Starting a photography business
  • Pricing your work
  • Midnight Madness, a 2-1/2 hour business program sharing ideas, tips and tricks for photographers

If you would like to attend the conference, follow this link to ClickCon and use Skip’s code — ccskip — to save $50.00.

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.comLuminar by Skylum Software

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Joel Grimes talks about his upcoming masterclass

Joel Grimes talks about his upcoming masterclass

Learn to live your dream with a free masterclass from Joel Grimes

Learn to live your dream with a free masterclass from Joel Grimes

Beyond Technique with Gareth Rockliffe | Photofocus Podcast July 17, 2019

Beyond Technique with Gareth Rockliffe | Photofocus Podcast July 17, 2019

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.