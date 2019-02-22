The Infocus Interview Show with Rick Friedman | Photofocus Podcast February 22, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview Photojournalist, Educator, and Author Rick Friedman. Rick talks about his experience with Tamron lens and his lens choice from his recent overseas assignments. Topics: His recent trip to Africa to photograph a large cat refuge His experience with Tamron lens.

The different lens choices he uses when on assignment

