The InFocus Interview Show with Richard Thomson | Photofocus Podcast June 28, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Richard Thompson | Photofocus Podcast June 28, 2019 by Photofocus

I was in a car traveling an hour to a Trey Ratcliff lecture with Street Photographer Richard Thomson. I found the conversation very educational and wanted to share it. Richard helped spearhead one of the most active camera clubs in Brevard Florida.

In this episode:

I was in a car traveling an hour to a Trey Ratcliff lecture with Street Photographer Richard Thomson. I found the conversation very educational and wanted to share it. Richard helped spearhead one of the most active camera clubs in Brevard Florida. His specialty is judging and critiquing and he shares his insights on how to critique your own work and what judges look for in print competition.

Topics:

  • The difference between being judged and being critiqued
  • How to critique yourself
  • What photos are currently best for print competition

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

