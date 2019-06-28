The InFocus Interview Show with Richard Thomson | Photofocus Podcast June 28, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Richard Thompson | Photofocus Podcast June 28, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I was in a car traveling an hour to a Trey Ratcliff lecture with Street Photographer Richard Thomson. I found the conversation very educational and wanted to share it. Richard helped spearhead one of the most active camera clubs in Brevard Florida.

I was in a car traveling an hour to a Trey Ratcliff lecture with Street Photographer Richard Thomson. I found the conversation very educational and wanted to share it. Richard helped spearhead one of the most active camera clubs in Brevard Florida. His specialty is judging and critiquing and he shares his insights on how to critique your own work and what judges look for in print competition.

Topics:

The difference between being judged and being critiqued

How to critique yourself

What photos are currently best for print competition

