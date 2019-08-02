The InFocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast August 2, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy|Photofocus Podcast August 1, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to talk to Hollywood photographer Mike Kubeisy. Mike and I talk about a very sensitive topic among photographers — Do photographers need to buy the latest and greatest gear?

In this episode:

I had a chance to talk to Hollywood photographer Mike Kubeisy. Mike and I talk about a very sensitive topic among photographers — do photographers need to buy the latest and greatest gear? We both weigh in on our thoughts and give examples and advice.

Topics:

When you should or shouldn’t invest in the latest gear

The value of education

Networking for success

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software