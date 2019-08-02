The InFocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast August 2, 2019

In this episode:
I had a chance to talk to Hollywood photographer Mike Kubeisy. Mike and I talk about a very sensitive topic among photographers — do photographers need to buy the latest and greatest gear? We both weigh in on our thoughts and give examples and advice.
Topics:
- When you should or shouldn’t invest in the latest gear
- The value of education
- Networking for success
