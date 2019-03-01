The InFocus Interview Show with Mat Hayward | Photofocus Podcast March 1, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview Stock Photographer Guru, Adobe Stock Contributor Evangelist and incredible Photographer Mat Hayward.Mat shares his insight into stock photography. Topics: What stock photography is The benefits of becoming an Adobe Stock contributor How to become a contributor What images are best to help you get started We like to hear from you!

In this episode:

I had a chance to interview Stock Photographer Guru, Adobe Stock Contributor Evangelist — and incredible photographer — Mat Hayward. Mat shares his insight into stock photography.

Topics:

What stock photography is

The benefits of becoming an Adobe Stock contributor

How to become a contributor

What images are best to help you get started

