The InFocus Interview Show with Maria Vanelli | Photofocus Podcast February 1, 2019

The Infocus Interview Show with Maria Vanelli | February 1, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview a very special teacher, my sister Maria Vanelli. Maria came for a visit and we started talking about our childhood and how through her teaching she helped shape my education. I picked her brain on ways to help others learn better and thought it would be a great topic for our show.

In this episode:

I had a chance to interview a very special teacher, my sister Maria Vanelli. Maria came for a visit and we started talking about our childhood and how through her teaching she helped shape my education. I picked her brain on ways to help others learn better and thought it would be a great topic for our show.

Topics:

Different ways photographers can learn.

Using repetition to build muscle memory to learn faster.

Why it’s import to teach yourself.

Share knowledge with others to make you better.

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software