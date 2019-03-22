The InFocus Interview Show with Lauri Novak | Photofocus Podcast March 22, 2019

Infocus Interview Show With Lauri Novak March 22 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview Educator, Author and Fine-art photographer Lauri Novak. Lauri talks about the recent Photofocus articles she has written. Topics: – Thinking outside the box -Being more creative -Marketing ideas for photographers We like to hear from you!

In this episode:

I had a chance to interview Educator, Author and Fine-art photographer Lauri Novak. Lauri talks about the recent Photofocus articles she has written.

Topics:

Thinking outside the box

Being more creative

Marketing ideas for photographers

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software