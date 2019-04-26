The InFocus Interview Show with Kimberly Mozuch | Photofocus Podcast April 26, 2019

Infocus Interview Show With Kimberly Mozuch April 26 2019 by Photofocus
In this episode: I had a chance to interview Photographer and Educator Kimberly Muzuch. Kimberly shares her insights on why every professional photographer should attend conferences like Photoshop World.
Topics:
- Increase education
- Networking with other like-minded professionals
- How she learned to get the most out of attending Photoshop World
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
