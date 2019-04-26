The InFocus Interview Show with Kimberly Mozuch | Photofocus Podcast April 26, 2019

Infocus Interview Show With Kimberly Mozuch April 26 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview Photographer and Educator Kimberly Muzuch. Kimberly shares her insights on why every professional photographer should attend conferences like Photoshop World.

Topics:

Increase education

Networking with other like-minded professionals

How she learned to get the most out of attending Photoshop World

