InFocus Interview Show: Photography insurance with Howard Burkholz

I had a chance to talk with photographer and insurance agent Howard Burkholz about the different types of insurance plans photographers need. As a photographer himself, Howard gives disaster scenario examples to help us understand what is and is not covered.

Topics include actual cash value vs. replacement cost, real-world examples of what is covered and how rates are determined. For more information or to request a quote, contact Howard directly at National Photographers Insurance.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, ThinkTapLearn.com and Luminar by Skylum Software. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!

Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!

