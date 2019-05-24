The InFocus Interview Show with Corey Decker | Photofocus Podcast May 23, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Corey Decker | Photofocus Podcast May 24, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview retired Army Specialist Corey Decker for a special edition of the Photofocus Infocus Interview Show honoring our Military. Corey shares his military experience and how Photography has helped his PTSD.

I had a chance to interview retired Army Specialist Corey Decker for a special edition of the Photofocus InFocus Interview Show honoring our Military. Corey shares his military experience and how Photography has helped his PTSD.

Topics:

What inspired Corey to pursue photography

How the military helps vets go back to school

How Photography helped his PTSD

