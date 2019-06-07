The InFocus Interview Show with Ben Haley | Photofocus Podcast June 7, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: I had a chance to interview a talented 21-year-old photography student that’s attending the Rochester Institute of Technology. Ben reached out to me on LinkedIn. Sensing his dedication, I wanted to reward Ben with a Photoshop World experience he would never forget.

I had a chance to interview a talented 21-year-old photography student that’s attending the Rochester Institute of Technology. Ben reached out to me on LinkedIn. Sensing his dedication, I wanted to reward Ben with a Photoshop World experience he would never forget. Ben is a great example of how networking and a passion for your art will open doors to success.

Topics:

Why he traveled 21 hours to attend Photoshop World

How Ben reached out to instructors

Formal vs self-taught education.

