The InFocus Interview Show with Ben Haley | Photofocus Podcast June 7, 2019 by Photofocus
In this episode: I had a chance to interview a talented 21-year-old photography student that’s attending the Rochester Institute of Technology. Ben reached out to me on LinkedIn. Sensing his dedication, I wanted to reward Ben with a Photoshop World experience he would never forget.
In this episode:
I had a chance to interview a talented 21-year-old photography student that’s attending the Rochester Institute of Technology. Ben reached out to me on LinkedIn. Sensing his dedication, I wanted to reward Ben with a Photoshop World experience he would never forget. Ben is a great example of how networking and a passion for your art will open doors to success.
Topics:
- Why he traveled 21 hours to attend Photoshop World
- How Ben reached out to instructors
- Formal vs self-taught education.
We like to hear from you!
Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.
You can be the next guest host on our podcast
Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.
If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.