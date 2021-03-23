We want to introduce you to the Tamron Recipes podcast, brought to you by Tamron USA and SkipCohenUniversity.com.

In the show, Skip Cohen and I bring on photographic artists as our creative chefs and discuss their great photographs. Just like your favorite cooking show, we talk about the recipes they use to create their visually delicious dishes. We enjoy bringing you the greatest imaging cuisines and recipes in the industry. We’re all in this together, so let’s get inspired together!

In this episode of Tamron Recipes, Nick Irwin is this month’s featured Tamron Chef, and he discusses how he uses the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RDX lens to create breathtaking images from his travels. With everyones still going through the pandemic, landscape photography is the perfect way to stay creative while practicing social distancing. Nick shares a lot of great insight on his passion for the outdoors during this new podcast. He’s also a relationship builder with a serious focus on the people he’s met along his short journey in imaging so far.

Follow Nick on his Instagram page, where he’s regularly sharing great images from Michigan and as the ease of travel comes back into our lives, you’ll see more from all over the country!

Listen Here: Tamron Recipes with Nick Irwin