In this episode of Tamron Recipes, Mickie DeVries is this episode’s featured Tamron Chef. What we love about Mickie is that it’s her role as a mom that inspires her most, and that passion definitely shines through in her body of work. During our lively discussion in this episode, she shares a lot about the priority she’s put on being the storyteller of her own children. Given how quickly everything changes in any family and how fast children grow, effectively documenting the journey of family is an important task — and a fun one!

Mickie also discusses why the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 lens is one of her favorites lenses to use. Her quest is to never stop raising the bar on her skills, so get ready for a serious dose of creativity.

