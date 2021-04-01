This week we sit down with photographer Joel Grimes. We learn about getting your career started, dealing with rejection, and the need to reinvent yourself. He also shares his unique approach to lighting and composition.

Joel is a commercial advertising photographer whose style of capturing portraits has earned him the attention from many of the finest advertising agencies and art buyers. He strongly believes in creating images that go beyond the normal commercial application. In 1991, Joel’s first national-interest coffee table book, “Navajo, Portrait of a Nation,” received a number of photographic and graphic design awards.

