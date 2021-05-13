Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer Will Cadena as he shares why we should care about photography clients. Get ready to be inspired!

Images copyright Will Cadena

We discuss:

How will got started in the photography industry

How his work as an assistant later helped his career

The importance of continuing education

How he survived the pandemic and kept in touch with his clients

Anything special coming up

Important lessons learned on his journey

How past failure have served as helpful lessons moving forward

Any advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Will at:

