Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with PPA CEO David Trust about staying proactive and positive with your photography business. Get ready to be inspired!



How David entered the photography industry

Leadership opportunities out there right now

The importance of relationship building

The biggest challenges artists are facing right now

The importance of having the right mindset for your business despite the recent challenges

Proactive actions photographers can take for their business

What’s coming up for ImagingUSA

Advice for photographers just starting out right now

You can find David at:

PPA.com – Professional Photographers of America

PPA on Facebook

