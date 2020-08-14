Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with pet photographer Nicole Begley. Nicole discusses how she’s grown her pet photography business over the years and great tips for aspiring pet photographers!

We discuss:

How Nicole got started as a professional pet photographer

Technique and tips she uses for better photo sessions

How Nicole has learned to “speak their language” when it comes to pets

How she’s kept her pet photography going amongst the pandemic

Her educational resources, Hair of the Dog, and how it helps other pet photographers

Stories of some of the most difficult pet portrait sessions she’s done

Advice for photographers just starting out in pet photography

Nicole can be found at:

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!