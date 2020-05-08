Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with pro photographer, trainer, and podcaster Larry Becker about how to look (and sound!) your best when on camera.

We discuss:

How Larry got his start in the industry

His new book, “Great On Camera”

Practical tips to get better audio

Why eye contact is so important when creating video

Lighting tips you can immediately use when creating video

Wardrobe tips

Equipment recommendations

Tips on connecting with your audience while recording

Tips on building your audience

Advice for those new to creating video

Larry can also be found at https://larrybecker.tv/

