Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer Kristen Jensen as she discusses the process and impact of growing your business brand. Get ready to be inspired!

Images copyright Kristen Jensen Photography

We discuss:

How Kristen got her start in the industry

The importance of and how to define branding

Maintaining your brand through the pandemic

Challenges faced over the last year

The benefits of a well-done personal marketing video for your about page

The importance of networking and relationship building

How to stand out in your community

The role of charitable work in her business

The importance of professionalism today

Advice for photographers to revive their business during this pandemic

You can find Kristen at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!