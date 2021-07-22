Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with landscape and portrait photographer Kevin Gilligan about gaining momentum for your photography business. Get ready to be inspired!

We discuss:

How Kevin got started in his photography career

How he balances careers with his day job

How to be purposeful and efficient as you build your business

Why you shouldn’t be afraid to fail

The role and importance of education

The importance of being diverse in your skillset

The nuts and bolts of doing your own art exhibition

The role of relationship building

Any advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Kevin at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!