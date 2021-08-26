Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with Chicago-based portrait photographer Andrew Michaels about building his business during these challenging times. Get ready to be inspired!
We discuss:
- How Andrew got started in his photography career
- Putting his dream on hold due to the pandemic
- The importance of special projects and giving back to the community
- His guest post about his special project “Familiar Faces” on SkipCohenUniversity.com
- Networking and the benefits of the ClickCon conference
- How he’s built his photography business over time
- Any advice for photographers just starting out
You can find Andrew at:
