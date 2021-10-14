Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with Arizona-based portrait and commercial photographer Allison Tyler Jones. Get ready to be inspired!
We discuss:
- How Allison got her start as a photographer
- What she did during the pandemic and survived
- The importance of developing your brand as a photographer
- Allison’s program “The rework” , and how it’s helping portrait photographers uniquely brand and confidently price their best work
- Why Allison’s business focuses on being full service
- The importance of being uniquely YOU in your photography business
- Advice for photographers just starting out
You can find Allison at:
