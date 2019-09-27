Opportunities to increase our skills and knowledge are all around us, but sometimes we may not spot them. In this special video edition, I sat down with Abe Curland from B&H while at Photoshop World. He discussed how he recognized unique opportunities and took advantage of them to increase his photographic skills.

Topics include photographing in natural light, wildlife photography and how to critique a photo. You can learn more about Abe and see his work at birdsongimages.com.

