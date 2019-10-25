My guest is a California based educator, motivational speaker and peace-builder working to change the causes of social conflict. Over the last 15 years, John Filson has managed field programs in the Middle East and Latin America, led advocacy initiatives in Washington, crewed on film productions and taught Peace Studies for college students. He makes content to share things he’s passionate about and to connect with others who want to use their talents to make the world better.

Topics include John’s background and filmmaking, being supporters and not rescuers, tips on how we can help local people become the owners and creators of their own change on their own terms as well as strategies to deal with conflict. We also talk about local projects we need more of and tips we can use to get our message out to help involve world change

