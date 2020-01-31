My guest is Content Director for Emerald Expositions, the group responsible for photography conferences WPPI and PhotoPlus, along with magazines PDN and Rangefinder. Please welcome Arlene Evans.

Topics include the discontinuing of PDN magazine, Rangefinder shifting to an all-digital content hub, greater integration between Rangefinder and WPPI, as well as the state of the photography industry as a whole.

