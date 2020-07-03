My first guest for this special best-of series is Jack Reznicki. Jack is an internationally renowned commercial people and children photographer based in his beloved New York City. My second guest is Gregory Daniel. Gregory is an award-winning portrait photographer who has been sharing his knowledge and love for a photographer for close to 40 years. He is currently the new President of the Professional Photographers of America (PPA).

In this episode, we discuss why it’s important to choose a reputable litigator if your images are used without your consent. We also talk about how the PPA has temporarily opened its site to all artists to help with valuable information about the new stimulus bill, as well as how to apply for relief.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, Lume Cube and Drobo. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!