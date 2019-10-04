My guest is a California based photographer who has a distinguished career in Hollywood, working on several number one Hit shows including “NCIS,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “House,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and many more. He’s an educator and has shared his talents with many photographers. Please welcome Mike Kubeisy.

Topics include a typical day in the life of Kubeisy, his old backup workflow, what made him realize he needed something better and his current backup system.

He also discusses his experiencing setting up both the Drobo 5D3 and 8D, his interaction with customer support, how he’s syncing the 8D with the 5D3 and his thoughts about the new system.

