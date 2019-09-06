Share this post with your friends:
InFocus Interview Show: Photoshop painting tips with Sandra Pearce

While at ClickCon, I had a chance to talk with Fine Arts photographer and educator Sandra Pearce. Sandra shares how she uses Photoshop not just to paint, but to retouch an image.  You can learn more about Sandra at texasschool.org/sandra-pearce.

Topics include the Photoshop mixing brush, working with eyes and layers.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, Lume Cube and Drobo. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!

