My guests are two talented Digital Marketing gurus that are part of a marketing team that can help you be found online and gain more customers — please welcome Nick Matos and Ben Saint-Denis from Fueled on Bacon.

Topics include blogging tips, leveraging social media, building local citations and directories, long-tail keywords, what to write in your metadata and the best tools to use.

You can find more information about Nick Matos and Ben Saint-Denis by visiting Fueled on Bacon.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, Lume Cube and Drobo. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!