My guest is a well respected Photoshop tutor and photo editor Andrew Kavanagh, who hosts one of the most successful Facebook groups with close to a half million members.

Topics include how to pick a focus theme, ways to be a helpful group, the benefits of hosting a group and the pros and cons of running a Facebook group.

You can find more information about Andrew by joining the new Photoshop and Lightroom Group. If you are currently a member of the group, you should rejoin the new group. As of Nov. 7, 2019, the ability to post in the old group will be turned off.

