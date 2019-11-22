My guest is a talented author, educator, travel photographer and popular YouTube influencer specializing in travel photography and photo editing. He has over 500 free video tutorials — please welcome Jim Nix.

Topic includes finding the top photo spots, how to plan your photography trip the best gear to bring, Jim’s favorite spots, the first-ever Luminar Photo Camp in Iceland and announcing our first winner in the Celebrate 21 Years of Photofocus contest. The winner received up to a $1000 Xpozer gift certificate!

You can find more information about Jim by visiting Nomadic Pursuits.

