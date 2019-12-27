In this “Best of” episode, my first guests are two talented digital marketing gurus that are part of a marketing team that can help you gain more customers, Nick Matos and Ben Saint-Denis, from Fueled on Bacon. Our topic is how to be found online.

My second guest is a California based educator, motivational speaker and peace-builder working to change the causes of social conflict. He makes content to share things he’s passionate about and to connect with others who want to use their talents to make the world better. I talk with John Filson and our topic is using photography to involve world change.

Throughout this episode we discuss blogging tips, leveraging social media, building local citations and directories, long-tail keywords, what to write in your metadata and the best tools to use, being supporters and not rescuers, tips on how we can help local people become the owners and creators of their own change on their own terms as well as strategies to deal with conflict. We also talk about local projects we need more of and tips we can use to get our message out to help involve world change.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, Lume Cube and Drobo. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!