How to maximize your time and value at a photography conference

Skip Cohen has been an active participant in the professional side of photography since joining Hasselblad USA in 1987 as president. He severed as a president of Rangefinder Publishing and WPPI — a very successful wedding and portrait conference. Below, Skip shares his insights with Lyn Morton’s EOS Photographer podcast. The topic is on how to maximize your time and value at any photography conference, especially ClickCon, which he will be teaching at August 5-7, 2019 in Chicago.

‎EOS Photographer: Getting the most out of a conference with Skip Cohen on Apple Podcasts ‎Before you pack your bags and take off for the next photography conference, how do you make sure that the experience will be productive?

To grow as an artist and a business owner, you need to build your network, skill set and get the very most out of every class you choose at a conference. Having a plan guarantees you’ll head home when the event is over with something more than just a lot of stories about hanging out with friends, seeing new equipment, etc.

Lead photo by Bryan Esler