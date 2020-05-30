Our very own Michèle Grenier spoke with Frederick Van Johnson about her career as an action sports photographer, as a part of the “Behind the Seen” podcast by Skylum. In the video above, Michèle talks about how she started her photography career, from assisting at weddings to building her own brand.

Based in Quebec City, Canada, Michèle also discusses her passion for sports and the gym, and how she was able to merge that with her love for creating images.

