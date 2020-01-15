Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young discuss 29 ways to start your year off right! From marketing to networking to reviewing your price list, we talk about ways to make 2020 better than ever!

The 29 tips we discuss:

Develop a routine to start each day

Review your policies and get them off your website

Review your price list

Feed your brain, don’t go stagnant, new things are developing all time — read something inspirational

Check your website and blog from different platforms — just because it looks good on Chrome doesn’t mean it’s working in Safari

Keep a journal: this can vary per person, separate from my to-do list

Review your database of customers

Keep in touch with key clients

Schedule one promotion a quarter — they don’t have to be big — even something as simple as an email/direct mail blast is a promo

Call your lab and ask, “What’s new?”

Meet with your accountant early

What gear do you need?

Rent before you buy

Start a networking luncheon — relationship building

Review your galleries and clean them up

Build stash of blog posts — if you’re not posting at least twice a week, stop blogging

What conventions/conferences are you attending in 2020 — hotel reservations, airfare

Never eat alone at a convention — breakfast, lunch and dinner

Hit YouTube and follow your favorite icons

Take classes outside your comfort zone, it’s the only way to grow

Second shoot for another photographer — for free!

Check to make sure your insurance is up to date

Partner with other companies

Host and open house (check it out here)

Get your work on display in a local restaurant, doctor’s office, etc.

Get enough sleep, exercise

Pay attention to burnout

Ask for help when you need it — editing questions — reach out to other photogs in your area, and online

Hug your spouse … keep your family plugged into what’s going on with your business

