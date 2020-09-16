Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with customer service expert Shep Hyken about effective ways photographers can be proactive and build customer loyalty!

We discuss:

How Shep got started in his customer service career

Opportunities to build customer loyalty

Examples of ways photographers can pivot their business

How a photographer’s emotional connection with their clients can be an advantage

The importance of being proactive (instead of reactive) in today’s climate

Opportunities small businesses have right now, and a possible advantage they have over large business

Advice for photographers just starting out right now

Shep can be found at Hyken.com.

