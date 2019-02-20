Beyond Technique Podcast with Sally Blood | Photofocus Podcast February 20, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with portrait photographer Sally Blood! We discuss: – How Sally got started in her photographic career.
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with portrait photographer Sally Blood!
We discuss:
- How Sally got started in her photographic career.
- Tips for working under pressure
- The importance of having “people skills” when interacting with clients
- The role being able to listen plays when gaining the trust of your client
- Ways to deal with stress
- The importance of being prepared for each and every shoot, especially when there are only a few minutes to capture a celebrity’s portrait!
- Eyes being the gateway to the soul, and how that ties in with her Native American heritage
- How special projects can revitalize your photography passion
- The role PhotoShelter plays in her business
- Advice for photographers just starting out
You can find Sally at:
- SallyBlood.com: Sally’s portfolio site
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- Beyond Technique Podcast with Sally Blood | Photofocus Podcast February 20, 2019 - February 20, 2019
- Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Brent Watkins | Photofocus Podcast February 8, 2019 - February 8, 2019
- Beyond Technique Podcast with Adam Mowery | Photofocus Podcast January 16, 2019 - January 16, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.