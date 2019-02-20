Beyond Technique Podcast with Sally Blood | Photofocus Podcast February 20, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with portrait photographer Sally Blood! We discuss: – How Sally got started in her photographic career.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today's episode we chat with portrait photographer Sally Blood!

We discuss:

How Sally got started in her photographic career.

Tips for working under pressure

The importance of having “people skills” when interacting with clients

The role being able to listen plays when gaining the trust of your client

Ways to deal with stress

The importance of being prepared for each and every shoot, especially when there are only a few minutes to capture a celebrity’s portrait!

Eyes being the gateway to the soul, and how that ties in with her Native American heritage

How special projects can revitalize your photography passion

The role PhotoShelter plays in her business

Advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Sally at:

SallyBlood.com: Sally’s portfolio site

